Some church members made money rain on their pastor during his birthday and the video has gone viral on social media

The pastor could be seen smiling on the church altar as the congregation recreated what happened in Oba recently

Many have taken to social media to react to the video as some wondered why such could be happening in the house of God

A Nigerian pastor has got many talking on social media after his church members stoned him with cash and made money rain on the altar.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the unidentified pastor who was said to be celebrating his birthday could be seen smiling as some church members sprayed naira notes on him.

The pastor was celebrating his birthday and church members made money rain. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The pastor becomes goalkeeper

At a point, the members were tired of spraying the money and decided to stone him with wads of cash which the pastor caught.

The church is said to be in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

After the show of wealth at Obi Cubana's mother's burial in Oba, spraying of cash at events and churches has been on the rise.

Nigerians react to the video

@thola_berry said:

"They can’t sack this one."

@jesus_christ_of_nazarethh commented:

"And the pastor self na better goal keeper ooo ...."

@egoumez wrote:

"Pastor wey pray for them, they will do Oba for."

@portableoiza commented:

"They can’t put it inside envelope?"

@princess_favour22 said:

"No be 20naira i dey see abi my eye dey pain me."

Church goes crypto, directs 'partners' to make payments to its Bitcoin wallet

Churches may be exploring the options of including cryptocurrencies in their mode of transaction or receiving funds.

This is following a viral photo taken from a church's television broadcast.

In the photo shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, a Bitcoin wallet for the church was pasted on the screen with 'partner with us' written above it.

Source: Briefly.co.za