Social Media Turns Red as EFF Celebrates 8th Anniversary, Mzansi Reacts

The Economic Freedom Fighters are celebrating are eighth year anniversary and the party has infiltrated the social media space

Many people have shared their messages as they also celebrate the opposition party’s milestone since its formation eight years ago

Taking a look at the messages sent to the political party, influential figures such as Ringo Madlingozi, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Advocate Dali Mpofu also sent their wishes

The Economic Freedom Fighters are celebrating their eighth year anniversary and the party painted their social media pages red. The EFF has grown in leaps and bounds as a political party and many followers have shared their thoughts on the role of the organisation.

Mzansi is congratulating the opposition party through social media and public figures such as Advocate Dali Mpofu, Musician Ringo Madlingozi and football players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala also posted their messages.

The party is credited for changing the political landscape in Mzansi and will look to grow their numbers as they enter their ninth year of existence.

South Africans are sending messages to the EFF via social media. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sentletse said:

“The party of today and the future. Gola EFF, gola!”

@AdvDali_Mpofu said:

“Happy July 26 to the July 26 Movement!! We are one year closer to #EconomicFreedomInOurLifetime.”

@SiphiweShabba said:

“Happy 8th anniversary to @EFFSouthAfrica best wishes.”

@MmabthoMontsho said:

“Happy 8th anniversary Fighters. May all that is good continue to multiply. #EFFTurns8.”

@AndiswaMadikazi said:

“Happy birthday to the most radical leftist organisation in Africa. The fasted growing and the government in waiting. It has been 8 years of uncompromising principles, 8 years of dedication to the struggle of black people and of confronting racism. May it continue to grow. #EFFTurns8.”

@Ndiyagodola said:

“#EFFTurns8 No amount of discomfort will turn me away from being with the only organisation that has a leadership that is willing to die for their people, not when they are old but while they are still fresh and young. @EFFSouthAfrica 4ever!

@KameZiyanda said:

“Happy birthday to the only movement that recognises a black child. A movement I call home.”

