Two teenagers from Atlanta named Emani Stanton and Jayla Jackson are the first black female duo to win a Harvard University organised debate competition

The two won all 10 rounds of the competition against more than 100 other debaters

The two ladies met at a debate recruitment and training programme and realised Emani’s analytical brain will balance Jayla’s creative thinking

History has been made once again as two teenagers from Atlanta known as Emani Stanton, 17, and Jayla Jackson, 16, have been crowned the winners of an annual debate competition organised by Harvard University against more than 100 other debaters.

The teen duo went undefeated in all 10 rounds of the competition as reported by the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project

According to People magazine, this is the very first time two black female debate partners have come out top in the competition.

Emani and Jayla, teen duo become first black females to win Harvard debate competition Photo credit: @harvarddcdp

The debate topic that earned the black teen duo the big win was “Resolved: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization should substantially increase its defence commitments in the Baltic States,’ according to Black Enterprise.

“Each summer, Harvard hosts a residency and debate competition for students and for the past four years, the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project has been recruiting and training Black youth from the Atlanta area to compete”- People magazine reported.

According to WXIA, Emani and Jayla first met during one such training, and the duo realised that Emani’s analytical brain was a perfect balance to Jayla’s more creative thinking.

Watch the video below;

