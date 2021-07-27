South African surfing star Bianca Buitendag has brought smiles to the nation after clinching a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Buitendag’s success follows that of Tatjana Schoenmaker who secured silver in swimming on Tuesday

Mzansi sports fans are delighted with this news and they are now hoping Buitendag can go on and bag a gold in the finals

Team South Africa is doing wonders at the Tokyo Olympic games after Bianca Buitendag bagged another silver for the team. Buitendag defeated United States’ Caroline Marks in the surfing code.

Her triumph means she clinched a silver medal and qualifies for the final to be staged on Tuesday. Buitendag’s victory raises hopes for the nation that a gold or silver medal could be in the bag during the final.

Mzansi surfer Bianca Buitendag has clinched a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“Our girls are really doing us proud. At worst she will get a silver medal. I’m really hoping for gold. Congrats to Bianca, wish her the best to reach the finals.”

“Woohooooooo what a result! Congratulations @biancabuitendag you are an inspiration to all of us.”

“We missed the gals in the last two Olympics, they're back, medals tally will be better this year. #TeamSA #Tokyo2020.”

“This is just fantastic. Bianca, congratulations and we are all holding thumbs and crossing toes for your gold. Bring it home.”

“Congratulations Bianca on making it into the final after winning your semi-final today.”

“Well done. Extremely good result either way.”

“Gold Bianca, I sense it. Making SA proud.”

Halala: South Africans celebrate swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker for bagging silver in Tokyo Olympics

In other sports stories, Briefly News ran an article that South Africans are delighted as they celebrate Tatjana Schoenmaker who set an Olympic record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Mzansi swimmer bagged a silver medal in the breaststroke and has made the country really proud. Many of her followers and many in the sporting fraternity are now sending their messages of support.

Schoenmaker, 24, also made history on Tuesday to become the first female swimmer from Mzansi to claim an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

