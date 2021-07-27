Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi says the club has to make a decision on veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s future

Khune is said to have signed a deal with a Qatari club and Baloyi says he is watching the club’s decision with keen interest

‘Itu’ has been reduced to a spectator at Naturena in recent times and reports indicate that he will part ways with the Soweto giants soon

The latest rumours surrounding the future of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune say that he could leave the club and head to Qatar. Former Chiefs keeper Brian Baloyi has shared his thoughts on the news regarding 'Itu'.

'Spiderman’ says Amakhosi have to decide on the veteran’s future but the club has remained mum.

The retired Bafana Bafana keeper says Khune’s contract is over at Naturena and the rumours surfaced in January that the North West-born signed for a Qatari club.

Kaizer Chiefs' former goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has urged the club to decide on Itumeleng Khune. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Brian Baloyi speaks about Itumeleng Khune’s situation at Kaizer Chiefs

With Amakhosi having the likes of Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma fighting for the number one spot, Baloyi says the ball is in the club’s court. Baloyi is quoted by Goal:

“Chiefs are the ones who should answer these questions about the future of Itu at the club. One thing we know is, his contract is up and there has not been anything about a new contract.

"There have been rumours about Khune since January, that he signed for a club in Qatar, so obviously we will wait to hear. But if they signed this guy, Brendon Peterson, it means someone has to leave out of the other four goalkeepers that are there.

“The club will say who is going to leave. Bvuma has been playing, so has Akpeyi, and Khune has been playing a bit. It will be the one who is number four for the rest of the season. From our side, we will just be making assumptions but we don’t know what their stance is. Last season, there was no out-and-out number one.”

Source: Briefly.co.za