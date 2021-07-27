Makhado local municipality and EFF councillor Anthony Matumba is set to appear before the Equality Court starting Tuesday

Matumba is accused of running a Twitter account under the name 'Tracey Zille' in which he made racist comments about black women

The South African Human Rights Commission stated that Matumba was also generating an income from the account

MAKHADO- An EFF Makhado Local Municipality councillor named Anthony Matumba is set to appear before the Equality Court for racist comments he allegedly made under the Twitter account called 'Tracy Zille' starting Tuesday.

Matumba is accused of also spreading disparaging comments about black women as well as harassing black women on the social media platform according to TimesLIVE.

EFF councillor has been accused of spreading racists rhetorics about black women on Twitter under the handle 'Tracey Zille' and will appear before the Equality Court.

Source: Getty Images

The Equality Court in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo has tabled the matter for the next three days.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) flagged the 'Tracey Zille' Twitter account an individual made several complaints about the contents of the account. The account was created in June 2020 and had over 30 000 Twitter followers when it was brought to the attention of SAHRC.

The account made distinctions between black cultures and white cultures and some of the tweets were made to appear as though they were from a person's perspective.

According to Polokwane Review, Matumba had previously denied any affiliations with the Twitter account stating that although a website he owned was shared on the Twitter page, he had no control over who shares his website.

Matumba also stated that he had no reason to create a fake account to generate traffic to his website because he made use of Google Ads, however, the SAHRC stated that Matumba was actually generating income from the various posts it made through the links that were posted.

