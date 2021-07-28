US Musician Monaleo Inspires with Her Success Story: “I Was Sleeping on Couches”

Monaleo, a US rapper, has headed online to celebrate the success she's always dreamt of

The thriving musician can finally afford her very own home and champagne dinners despite coming from humble roots

Fans of the star headed to the comments section to congratulate their icon

A US rapper had headed online to celebrate her journey from humble beginnings to success in the music industry. The musician, Monaleo can finally let her hair down in style with bottles of champagne and an impressive multi-level apartment.

, @themonaleo shared the sweet post with her followers.

"I was just sleeping on couches. Now I got a multi-level crib. God is so good," she captioned the post.

Fans of the music star were certainly inspired by the humbling story. Check out some of the comments below:

@UngodIyKay said:

"You earned it."

@Synxlvir_ said:

"As you should!!!! Good for you! This is really encouraging to keep going! Much love boo!"

@therealmisslo

"God gone show out every time."

@dethetrend

"You really finna inspire me to do my sh*t."

Humble beginnings: Old picture of Maphorisa has Mzansi chuckling

In some more interesting entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that an old and not-so-flattering picture of DJ Maphorisa is doing the rounds on social media. The picture shows the famous Amapiano DJ before the fame and confirms his humble beginnings.

However, according to some social media users, the DJ despised the pic and blocks peeps who share it.

Twitter user @mara_mizar posted the picture on social media and asked:

“Does DJ Maphorisa still block people who post this picture??”

Many social media users didn’t understand why Phori was so ashamed of his roots.

@cellular_jnr said:

“Mara I seriously don't understand why he blocks people for posting his OWN picture... That's his picture mus, what's wrong with that? And what I like about it, it portrays his journey of "started from a bottom now we here". That dude is just acting up...”

@kguagelomosweu said:

“But it still looks like him, it's him, so bothata? There's people who've seriously changed, especially the women celebs.”

@mjayijayi said:

“He should retweeting every post of this picture, it tells a story of how long he has come!”

