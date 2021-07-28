Erling Haaland has stated clearly that he is happy at Borussia Dortmund, thereby rubbishing a suspected move to the Premier League

Chelsea are said to be interested in the signing of the Norwegian striker even though they have not made an official bid

Haaland and Jadon Sancho combined well last season for Borussia Dortmund and they were impressive

Erling Haaland, who currently plays as a striker for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, has played down transfer talks about him leaving the German side for a move to England.

There is no doubt about the fact that Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world considering his styles of play and high goal-scoring sense for Borussia Dortmund.

All these made him a target for reigning European champions Chelsea, who are still ready to bolster their squad this summer despite spending a huge amount on transfer the last term.

Erling Haaland in action for German side Dortmund. Photo by Mario Hommes

According to the latest report on UK Sun, Erling Haaland explained that he has no idea about the reports linking him with a move to Chelsea, stressing that the money involved is huge.

This submission from the Norwegian striker means that Chelsea will have to look for another man this summer before the close of the transfer window.

Erling Haaland's reaction

"Before yesterday I haven't talked to my agent in a month, you’ve to tell me. But I hope they are just rumours, as €175million would be a lot of money for one person."

Haaland also explained that he has three more years on his contract at Borussia Dortmund, adding that he is happy at the German club with no thought of leaving.

Meanwhile, Haaland and his other teammates at Dortmund are currently in Switzerland where they are preparing for the coming League season in the German Bundesliga.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Erling Haaland spoke about his future and if he'll be joining Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund's Haaland has finally broken his silence on the proposed £150 million transfer move to Chelsea.

The Blues are understood to have made Haaland their top summer target with club boss Thomas Tuchel keen to recruit a proven goalscorer. Metro UK reports Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be personally pushing for the signing of Haaland this summer.

