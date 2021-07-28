Pastors are known to come up with different means to drive home a sermon or get the attention of the congregation

Pastor Bartholomew Orr 'flew' in to give a sermon to his congregation and the act was greeted with hilarious reactions

The United States pastor said his flying entry and sermon style is synonyms with how 'Jesus Christ's Second Coming' will be

Pastor Bartholomew Orr of the Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, United States became an instant social media celebrity following his grand entrance to the church.

The pastor, in a YouTube video shared by Inside Edition, flew over the congregation to deliver a sermon.

Pastor Bartholomew Orr's flying act caused a stir in church and on social media with a video. Image: DailyMail

His act sure took the congregants by surprise with many finding it hilarious.

Why he arrived for the sermon that way

Pastor Bartholomew said the entrance style fits into the passage focus of the sermon, Daily Mail reports.

''The passage says to 'be patient for the Lord's coming is near' and it worked perfectly. Just as Christ's return is going to be unexpected, my flying in was unexpected.''

The cleric, during the incident which happened in 2018, admonished the church members to be watchful as 'Jesus Christ's Second Coming' would be just like he arrived the service - unexpected.

He said God orchestrated the grand arrival

Bartholomew who thought God orchestrated the whole act said the experience wasn't nerve-wracking.

He however admitted that it wasn't a comfortable feeling preaching in the harness (the equipment that held him up in the air).

Pastor turns church service into football match

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a .

The unidentified pastor in a viral video was captured with a soccer ball and tried to dribble church members who faced him.

It was observed that there was no physical contact with the ball or the pastor to have warranted the fall. The congregation erupted in loud screams of wonder at the pastor's demonstration with one tagging the act as a sign that 'Jesus is here.'

Source: Briefly.co.za