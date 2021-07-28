K.O to Drop Documentary on Creative Process Behind New Album

K.O is all about letting fans get an inside look at what it takes to create an album and he’s doing so by means of a documentary

Responding to a loyal fan, K.O revealed that he has not one but at least two documentaries coming that will allow fans to understand his creative process better

K.O wants fans to remember him even when he is no longer here and for his music to be understood on another level

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African rapper K.O is busy cooking up a young documentary for his next album. The creative process is where it is at, and people want to see it.

Documenting the emotion, work and musical magic that goes into making an album is what K.O wants his fans to see. K.O wants his story to be told through multiple lenses.

K.O is ready to let fans in on what goes into making an album. He wants them to understand the process. Image: @mrcashtime.

Source: Instagram

Responding to a fan on social media, K.O made it known that he is working on an album documentary and then the one about him will follow next.

K.O posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“Salute bhutiza, much love and appreciation… yeah wanna do one based on the next album for now then do one that encompasses my entire journey after that.”

Cassper Nyovest announces docu-series, fans are living for the content

Cassper Nyovest let fans know that there was a little something special coming along with his big album drop. Often fans don’t know what it takes to produce an album so Cassper has decided to give them an inside look, reported Briefly News.

The creative process behind an album is a task on its own, however, that is just one of the very many that go into it. Albums are more than just vocals and beats and the behind the scenes needs to be appreciated too.

Cassper has put together a little docuseries on the making of the album. Cassper's highly anticipated album, Any Minute Now, dropped on Friday, 11 September, 2020.

The docuseries was Cassper’s way of letting his fans into the process, allowing them a different understanding and appreciation for the album. Cass took to social media to make the lit announcement.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za