Damage to infrastructure caused during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the weeks past is said to amount to more than R15 billion

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the National Treasury will allocate over R3 billion to assist the South African Special Risk Insurance Association cover the cost

Mboweni also stated that the National Treasury has allocated funding to help small businesses and social relief grants

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni says the damage to infrastructure caused during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng may cost the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sarisa) billions of rands.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the damage caused to infrastructure during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng could cost more than R15 Billion. Image: Gem Atkinson/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Sarisa which is a state-owned short term insurer that covers people, businesses and government entities against financial damages caused by riots, terrorism or civil commotion could pay anywhere between R15 billion to R20 billion to cover costs incurred by damaged properties according to SABC News.

Mboweni stated that Treasury allocated Sarisa R3.9 billion to quell the insurance claims from companies who suffered losses during the unrest.

This funding by Treasury to Sarisa could aid the insurer cover damages since the company only managed to collect more than R2.4 billion in premiums in 2020, according to a report by Moneyweb.

The department of small businesses has been allocated R2.3 billion to assist SMMEs affected by the lockdown restrictions, states the National Treasury. In addition to that funding, Treasury has allocated R36.1 billion to social relief programmes.

Mboweni stated that South Africa would not be borrowing money from any financial institutions to fund South African this time around.

Mboweni also stated that government employees may soon be able to access their pension funds to pay off their debts and was working National Treasury to expedite the process.

