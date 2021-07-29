Akani Simbine is going for 100m gold this time and has warned everyone that he can be a dangerous sprinter when necessary

Simbine recently broke the African record in the 100m and is looking to get something at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

He is also going to be competing at the relay towards the end of the Olympics and all eyes are on him currently

South African 100m runner Akani Simbine has sent a warning to all his opponents in the Tokyo Olympics and says that he can be really dangerous if he wants to be.

The world No. 2 will compete in the first round of competition on Saturday and the semifinals and final on Sunday in an attempt to become the first South African sprinter to make the Games' 100m podium since 1908.

Akani Simbine is looking to get on the podium and has warned his Olympics competition that he's dangerous. Image: Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Akani Simbine aims for the African 100m record

Simbine came fifth in Rio 2016, having cut his South African record to 9.89 seconds just a few weeks prior. He's aiming for a medal this time around after lowering his national mark to 9.84 earlier this month; this is also within the African record, according to TimesLIVE.

"In Rio, I felt like a young athlete who was just going there for the experience and just going there to run and see how far I can get in the rounds. But it’s changed now‚ you know. I’m a different athlete‚ I’ve matured as a sprinter," said Simbine.

Akani Simbine's next Olympics event is the 4x100m relay

Later in the competition, Simbine will compete in the 4x100m relay, according to SowetanLIVE.

Akani Simbine broke the African record

Briefly News previously reported that Akani Simbine, a South African sprinter, was in top form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics as he dominated the field in a 100m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Hungary.

Simbine broke the African record of 9.85 seconds and set a new South African record of 9.84 seconds. He finished ahead of Michael Rogers (USA), who came in second with a time of 10.00, and Marvin Bracy (USA), who came in third with a time of 10.02.

Justin Gatlin, a former world and Olympic champion, finished sixth, according to a report by Sport24.

