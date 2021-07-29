Jose Mourinho watched his countryman Jorge Fonseca win a bronze medal at this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games

The 28-year-old defeated opposition from Canada Shady El Nahas to make the podium in the 100kg men's Judo event

Mourinho watched with two other men who look like members of his backroom staff as they prepare for Serie A kickoff next month

New Roma boss Jose Mourinho was delighted to watch countryman Jorge Fonseca win a bronze medal for Portugal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

The two-time world champion defeated Canadian Judoka Shady El Nahas in the men's 100-kilogram judo event to clinch the prize.

Fonseca's triumph was celebrated as it gives so much hope after the 28-year-old conquered cancer of the lymphatic system. The martial artist was diagnosed with the ailment about six years ago.

Jorge Fonseca celebrating his Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer after beating Shady El Nahas. Image: Franck Fife/AFP

Source: Getty Images

CBC.ca reports that the match was elongated with the 23-year-old trying hard to stop the Portuguese from scoring as many points from takedowns in the encounter.

But, with less than 40 seconds left to fight, Fonseca managed to get El Nahas on an O goshi – a large hip throw – for a waza-ari, or points awarded from a throw of an opponent with control and accuracy, to pick up the first score of the match.

With fatigue kicking in, along with a sense of urgency, El Nahas ended up unable to get Fonseca to the mat despite a valiant effort.

What Jose Mourinho said about his countryman

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea and Manchester United handler couldn't contain his joy after expressing his excitement in his official Instagram page, saying:

"Ganda Fonseca Ganda Tuga @jorgefonsca PROUD OF YOU."

The 58-year-old will kick off his Serie A campaign in charge of the Roma against Fiorentina on August 22.

