"This Is Sweet": Lamiez Holworthy Shares Details of 1st Date With Khuli Chana

Lamiez Holworthy has shared details of her first date with her rapping hubby Khuli Chana

The stunner was responding to a social media user who asked if gifts are a thing on first dates

The Metro FM presenter revealed that she got her favourite gifts from the romantic rapper when they went out for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Lamiez Holworthy took to social media recently to share the saucy details of her first date with her hubby Khuli Chana.

The Metro FM presenter expressed that the rapper swept her off her feet during their first ever date. The Live AMP host was responding to a fan who asked ladies if they would go on a second date with a guy who didn't buy them a gift on the first date.

Lamiez Holworthy has shared details of her 1st date with Khuli Chana. Image: @khulichana01, @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the question on Twitter, the house DJ revealed that Khuli Chana won her heart when he gifted her with her favourite flowers. OkMzansi reports that the lyricist also gave the DJ a book she had been looking for and a teddy bear. Lamiez said:

"Honestly didn’t know that gifts on 1st dates were a thing til I met my guy. On our 1st, he got me a bunch of yellow tulips which are my favs and I had obviously mentioned in a random convo before along with a Mickey Mouse teddy bear(obsessed) and a book I mentioned I couldn’t find."

Tweeps took to the stunner's comment section to share their thoughts on the gifts she got from Khuli.

@Major_General_J said:

"It's because he listened to everything you said & remembered every detail of what you said, that man is a keeper."

@thatchic11 wrote:

"Such gifts are more special. The fact that the person paid attention to the things you like."

@Nonjabulo__n commented:

"This is sweet."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Khuli Chana gifts Lamiez Holworthy 29 presents on her 29th birthday

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy turned 29 on Saturday, 12 June. Her hubby and rapper Khuli Chana went all-out in celebration of his bae's birthday.

The loving husband bought the Metro FM presenter 29 gifts when she celebrated her 29th birthday this past weekend. The TV presenter took to social media to show off her lovely presents.

Lamiez took to Instagram and shared snaps of herself with the gifts from the Buyile hitmaker. In the pics, bags of Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and Maxhosa products, among others, can be seen lying on the floor. She captioned her post:

"29 gifts for a 29 year old rockstar!!!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za