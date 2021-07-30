Phoenix Matter Is Receiving Attention, Says President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the massacre in Phoenix in which more than 20 people were killed recently is receiving the government's attention

The president took the opportunity to send his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives

Some of the bodies of those killed are yet to be identified by family members and remain at a Phoenix mortuary

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the government's concern over the events that occurred in Phoenix, Durban in which about 20 people were allegedly killed.

Ramaphosa on Thursday said the matter is receiving attention at political, security and criminal levels while some have labelled the recent events in the community as acts of vigilantism.

The recent killings in Phoenix is a matter which is receiving the government's attention, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/ WPA.

Ramaphosa expresses regret to affected families

According to an earlier SABC News report, the president took the opportunity to send his condolences to the families of the victims.

“We empathise with them because some of the incidents that took place in Phoenix are simply what we do not want to have in our country.

"So, the Phoenix matter remains top of mind and we want to examine it in all its aspects to see precisely what type of way forward we want to chart.”

Reports further suggest that some of the bodies of those killed are yet to be identified at a Phoenix mortuary.

Ramaphosa explained that the government is tasked with separating fact from fiction in an effort to unearth as much information as possible.

"There is still much we have to unearth about the events that took place over the course of the last two weeks," said Ramaphosa, according to News24..

"The proliferation of fake news, doctored images and incorrect information has made it difficult to separate fact from fiction."

Government should release intelligence report on violent unrest

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the Democratic Alliance is demanding for the government to release a state security intelligence report following the recent unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has, however, taken a defiant stance, citing that it would not be in the interest of the government to make the said information public.

According to reports, the intelligence report also contains information that the government had in its possession before the public violence and widespread looting broke out.

