A local woman has got social media buzzing after sharing that she passed her driver's licence test

The determined mama is officially a Code 10 truck driver and achieved the impressive milestone all while working a full-time job

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their well-wishes with the new motorist

A local woman is celebrating one very big life achievement after just passing her driver's test. The new motorist worked a full-time job and still managed to achieve the awesome milestone.

, @TheRealMotase_ excitedly shared the good news.

"Guys... I passed my driver's test," she captioned the post along with a few cute faced emojis.

Her snaps in front of one very heavy-looking truck seem to indicate the young woman is officially a Code 10 truck driver ready to tackle the bustling South African roads.

Mzansi took to the comments section to wish the hard-working mama well. A few shady users suggested the young lady may likely have paid for her new driver's licence.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kelina_malope said:

"Congratulations, I am struggling to get a slot for learners, I try every day!"

@BikaJika said:

"Congrats Sisi. But why you act as if you didn't pay tjotjo?"

@_16tmk said:

"Congratulations. How long did it take you to complete your training?"

@SinenhlanhlaMr3 said:

"That R1 000 of the cold drink makes you feel better today. #Congratulations."

@jobela_yanga said:

"Welcome to the lives on-road wheels journey and it's real hectic but you will master that too."

@Rubi65898091 said:

"Congrats Sister, But I wish to let you know that passing your exam is not good enough, many drivers have died in road accidents! Go out there drive well, Drive safe, take good care of yourself while driving! *Please note being right is not being safe* have courtesy."

"Congrats sis": Woman buys her 1st home, celebrates securing keys to her future

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman is serving some serious #BossBabe energy after securing the keys to her brand-new apartment. Although the process has been stressful, the hardworking mama says she remains grateful for what she has achieved.

Heading online, @Yowhighness_m shared the incredibly good news with her many followers.

"This has been such a stressful process but inhliziyo yam igcwele ukbonga (my heart is full of thanks). I just got my KEYS," she captioned the heartwarming post.

The tweet was accompanied by a simple yet elegant pic of the empty home and a snap of the new home keys.

Supportive social media users headed to the comments section to show nothing but love to the young woman and congratulate her on the milestone.

Check out some of the comments below:

@_QMajor said:

"Congratulations Yolanda. God bless maMkhize."

@MpumeM_ said:

"Congratulations mama."

@_IpelengL said:

"Congratulations Sis"

@Malibon87497338 said:

"Akukaze kungalungi good things take time."

@Ezasembo said:

"Congratulations honey"

@phakathwayo_579 said:

"Kwenziwanjalo ke Gcwabe. CONGRATS"

