Super Talented: Big Sister So Proud of Her Little Sister's Fashion Design Skills

One young lady is looking to make an entry into the fashion design industry and that is a message shared by her big sister on social media

@Nok2lar_H says her little sibling is very talented and shared a number of sketches she made while saying her ambition is to work with professional people

South Africans are now sharing their views regarding the drawing and some have posted their ideas on how the budding designer can make it

A budding fashion designer is a hit on social media following a display by her big sister. @Nok2lar_H says her little sister is doing well in the fashion design sector but needs an opportunity to work with big names in the industry.

The Twitter account holder reveals that her sibling is ambitious and her dream is to work with famous people such as David Tlale and Rich Mnisi. The stunning woman urged her followers to retweet and spread the message.

South Africans are reacting to a talented fashion designer who is still looking for a chance.



@MrKadime said:

“She is talented. Word of advice don't post pictures we might see exact designs or with some modifications someone claiming it’s theirs.”

@Nompumelelojac1 said:

“I think we were all girls designers at some point, we designed such dresses.”

@Six_B said:

“House of Zwide is looking for interns.”

@ThandeN said:

“Love that jean dress with buttons.”

@Sjombz said:

“I need a design for a wedding. Please.”

@KikiGreySA said:

“This is how it starts, give her your full support. Trust me will be one of the biggest names in fashion.”

@BrendaKlassen said:

“It's also a good idea 2 start networks with your peers. That way when 1 makes it, you have a point of reference. If 1 is more mainstream than the other, then ask for mentorship/guidance even if it's just for business or marketing parts. I hope that mutual love will help.”

@BanyanaBakgosin said:

“Please don't give up on her talent, this is where most of us start, get her pencils, markers, good colour pencils and allow her to watch tutorials that will help her with compiling her portfolio and please never throw those away.”

