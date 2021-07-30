Man Shows Off Sweet Crib and Gets Huge Praise Online: #HomeOwnersAssociation

A local man with an amazing eye for design headed online to share snaps of his new living room

The impressive pictures quickly went viral and had South Africans in need of a little home re-decorating advice

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their thoughts on the cool home makeover

A Johannesburg man has got South Africans drooling after sharing a snap of his incredibly though-out front living room. The spacious room is giving serious minimalistic vibes and its aesthetically appealing feel has got locals asking for design tips.

This man has Mzansi drooling after refurbishing his apartment. Image: @Mr_MadzhieTV/Twitter

Heading online, @Mr_MadzhieTV shared a snap of the newly refurbished room.

"We improving every day.... My place is coming together perfectly," he captioned the post.

Eager South Africans rushed to the comments section with many looking to know where the young man bought his sweet coffee table. Safe to say, the gorgeous home had Mzansi talking for all the right reasons.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@dollarbillrico said:

"This looks lovely! Where did you get that TV stand if you don’t mind me asking?"

@ThandiMsimanga3 said:

"There is nothing as amazing that starting from scratch i envy you."

@zimasa_b said:

"Ooh so you're the one that finished the stock of this coffee table thereby Mr price."

@Ke_Nna_Lebohang said:

"My weakness. Clean, minimal spaces... this is so beautiful and neat, love it."

@lesibrown_ said:

"I’m coming over next weekend."

@Khumash said:

"The colour scheme and couch are perfect."

@LadyLux20459972 said:

"Stunning, coming together nicely. Where is this?"

@MihlaliNdlebe said:

"I love the white cushions."

