Zweli Mkhize’s Son Allegedly Received R3.8 M in Cash From Digital Vibes Director

Zweli Mkize's son has been implicated in the Digital Vibes corruptions scandal

The SIU has alleged the Mkhize's son pocketed R3.8 million in cash during a series of meeting with Digital Vibes director Radha Hariram

Dedani denies this and says that he only received R5 000 from Hariram and that he is being made a scapegoat

In 2020 Zweli Mkhize's son Dedani allegedly collected bags stuffed with cash. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) alleges that Dedani pocketed R3.8 million.

The accusations came after the SIU filed papers that Special Tribunal. The papers alleged that Dedani met with Digital Vibes director Radha Hariram where he collected the cash.

Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani, denies that he received bags of cash from the director of Digital Vibes. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The money was linked to an R150 million contract for the Department of Health (DoH). The contract has now been deemed unlawful and the SIU wants to recover the R150 million according to the Daily Maverick.

Dedani allegedly created a new Twitter account which he used to respond to the allegations.

He did not deny receiving money from Hariram but claims that it was nowhere near R3.8 million but only R5 000.

He also disputed the R3.8 million figure and claims that the SIU has no idea how to allocate the missing R3.8 million and claims they are being dumped on him.

IOL reported that DEdani denied that he received bribes from Digital Vibes. Zweli Mkhize is accused of having pocketed R6.7 million from the dodgy contract.

SIU refers Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and son Dedani

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his son Dedani could possibly face criminal charges for their involvement in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal. They have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Special Investigating Unit and could face charges of corruption for suspicious payments they allegedly received from the company.

Mkhize is said to have received R6 720 for maintenance at his Bryanston home while his son Dedani is said to have received R3.8 million from Digital Vibes.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has filed court papers with the Special Tribunal on Thursday where they stated that they had every intention to retrieve the R150 million that was erroneously awarded to Digital Vibes, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

