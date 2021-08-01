Sports roundup: Dali Mpofu trends, testosterone tests and Mbule hunted by Chiefs

This week Mzansi has chosen the following five articles as their favourite sports stories. Advocate Dali Mpofu trended on Twitter after Royal AM lost its case. Briefly News looked at four athletes who were banned and Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Sipho Mbule.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

In addition, the Soweto Derby is back with a bang and will start off in the Carling Black Label pre-season clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. A number of Nigerian athletes have taken to the streets of Tokyo in where the 2020 Olympics Games are being held.

1. Advocate Dali Mpofu Trends on Twitter After Losing Royal AM Case

Advocate Dali Mpofu has been a source of entertainment for Twitter users after the court dismissed Royal AM's court case against the Premier Soccer League CEO and the National Soccer League.

In early June, Royal AM was successful in acquiring a court interdict to block the PSL playoffs from kicking off.

Royal AM's legal representative Dali Mpofu trended on Twitter after the Gauteng High Court dismissed the football clubs bid against the PSL and NSL. Image: Herman Verway

Source: Getty Images

2. 4 Athletes Not Allowed to Take Part in the Olympics Due to High Testosterone Levels

In 2018, World Athletics adopted hormone restrictions that prohibit intersex athletes from competing in international competitions such as the Olympic Games.

Intersex women, who naturally have greater testosterone levels than non-intersex women on average, are barred from participation in any running event between 400 metres and a mile unless they take medication or have surgery.

Briefly News takes a look at four athletes who were not allowed to compete in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

3. Sipho Mbule Trends, Kaizer Chiefs Are in the Lead to Sign Him Next

Kaizer Chiefs has had their eyes on Supersport United's Sipho Mbule for a while now and it seems like they are first in line to sign him. Mamelodi Sundowns are also interested in signing the player but according to reports, it seems like the Chiefs is in the lead.

Sipho Mbule is currently trending on social media because football fans are awaiting some transfer news about him. Kaizer Chiefs fans are the ones leading the talks, as they hope that their club will sign the highly wanted player.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

4. Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Carling Black Label Line Ups Are Set

The Soweto Derby is back with a bang and will start off in the Carling Black Label pre-season clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The interesting part of the Carling Black Label Cup is that the fans get to choose the starting line-ups and they have now been confirmed.

Both Soweto clubs are looking to get back to their winning ways and they both have been without silverware for some time. The match will be kicking off on 1 August.

5. Confusion as Nigerian Athletes Storm the Streets of Tokyo to Protest Their Disqualification from Olympics

A number of Nigerian athletes have taken to the streets of Tokyo where the 2020 Olympics Games are underway over their disqualification from the event.

10 Nigerians have been banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) declared them ineligible for doping and non-anti-doping issues, Premium Times reports.

Out of the 18 athletes suspended from participating in the Games, Team Nigeria is the most affected.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za