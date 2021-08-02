A Nigerian man, Darlington Chidiebere Opara, has celebrated becoming a house owner in Owerri in style

The architect who is based in Imo state shared beautiful photos of the structure as he revealed it took him 12 months

Darlington who had teased his friends on Facebook while the construction work was ongoing stated that he finally wouldn't have to worry about paying rents ever again

A Nigerian man has marked becoming the latest landlord in town as he announced the completion of his house.

The architect identified as Darlington Chidiebere Opara had shared photos at intervals on his Facebook page highlighting the start and finish of the beautiful bungalow but hadn't revealed the house under construction was his.

He expressed excitement at no longer having to worry about rent issues Photo Credit: Darlington Chidiebere Opara

Now breaking the silence on the actual owner of the property he had been working on, Darlington said he acquired the land and built on it within the space of 12 months.

The excited man bade farewell to paying rents in his life.

He wrote:

"NKE A BU NKEM.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO ME AND ADA MBAISE.

"It's at this point we say good bye to house rent in OWERRI. In 12 months, God made it possible. Purchase of land and construction of the structure happened in 12months. Isn't God awesome. Indeed what God can not do does not exist. I am that client."

Social media users celebrate his success

Odion Ben said:

"I am proud of you my brother, you have made a great stride further, I mean a worthy cause. CONGRATULATIONS NWUNEM."

Francis Udoka Ndimkoha stated:

"12 months of Hope Uzodimma in Imo State and you're already a Landlord. Imagine 7 more years! Congratulations to you and Ndi Imo!"

Samuel Kriz commented:

"Wow. Congratulations… But Boss you played us oo….You made us believe your client is on your neck, I was even feeling for you, I didn’t know you are the client that was on your neck. Congratulations once again."

Chibuike Emenike reacted:

"Congratulations my brother is not easy am proud of you my brother but if u don't give something like this in owerri if i comes back home it will be a very big fight between me and u our wifes are not among ok more grace my brother congratulations again."

Janefrancis Iregbu remarked:

"Congrats Bro, more are coming for rent. Bless you that special woman behind this success."

Man celebrates buying new house at 22

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young man had celebrated acquiring his first house at the age of 22.

The man with the Twitter handle @mariiiwrld shared adorable photos of himself in and outside the beautiful house.

In one of the photos, @mariiiwrld could be seen holding the keys to the house, and in another photo, he stood in front of the building, smiling and feeling fulfilled that his dream has finally come true.

