A beautiful Ghanaian couple has gotten married three years after they met when they were part of a bridal team in 2018

According to Nänä Teä, who was also part of the bridal team in 2018, the newly-wedded couple were being told by their friends to marry each other

However, little did they know that it was actually going to materialise until now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Stephen Tetteh Korletey and Louisa Otoo, a Ghanaian gentleman and lady who served as the best man and maid of honour at a wedding in 2018, have gotten married.

Narrating the heartwarming story on his Facebook handle, popular social media influencer, Nana Tea, indicated that the couple met at the wedding ceremony of his big brother, early in 2018.

Interestingly, at that wedding in 2018, the groom's name was Stephen, which turned out to be the name of the newly-wedded man who was then in the bridal team.

See the post and pictures from 2018 and 2021 below:

Because the names were the same, Nana Tea indicates that they were teasing the gentleman that he would be the next to walk down the aisle with the bridesmaid called Louisa.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In her own words:

"We started teasing him with Louisa (bride) ..like joke like joke, it has become a reality...when u do best man or part of d Bridal Team..my guy look sharp It started from being part of the bridal Team ..now it has ended in praise..."

Mr & Mrs Korletey recently got married after meeting at a wedding. Image: @Nänä Teä

Source: Facebook

Stunning SA couple go viral after doing an eccentric wedding entrance

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that weddings are so beautiful and when a couple goes out of their way to make it unique, it becomes even more special.

A couple recently shared a cute moment that they had at their wedding with the world and people loved it. In the clip that was shared by the new bride, @nelly_hlombe, she and her hubby can be seen making the wedding entrance of many hopefuls' dreams.

The stunning couple made their entrance extra sweet as they danced together blissfully.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za