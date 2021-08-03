Mohale has reportedly revealed that Somizi did not want him to work with certain people in the Mzansi entertainment space

Mohale shared that The Queen producers, Connie and her late hubby Shona Ferguson, were part of the list of people he wasn't allowed to work with

Mohale went as far as claiming that Connie stopped all communications with him after Somizi found out they were contacting each other

Mohale Motaung has reportedly claimed that her ex-bae Somizi Mhlongo did not want him to work with some people in the entertainment industry.

In voice clips doing the rounds on social media, Mohale claimed that The Fergusons were part of the list that his estranged hubby did not want him to work with.

Mohale allegedly wanted to work with Connie and her late hubby Shona Ferguson but that didn't happen because of Somgaga's controlling ways. According to ZAlebs, Connie stopped talking to Mohale when Somizi found out about their chats.

Mohale also alleged that alleged Somizi's bosom friend TT Mbha told the Fergusons not to use him in their productions. TT was allegedly not sent by the Idols SA judge though.

According to a recording shared by Sunday World, Mohale admitted he cheated on Somizi. Mohale reportedly said he never broke things off with a partner he was with before going out with Somgaga and that led to trust issues.

Mzansi shows love to Mohale amid abuse allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users have showed love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo.

Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believe his story. Somizi was reportedly abusive in the early stages of their relationship.

Tweeps took to Mohale's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his ex-hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi. @thabomaredi wrote:

"Hee Sana, if it’s true what Somizi did to you jonga you deserve everything he owns!! You must get half of his estate!! I will get you the most powerful attorney if you don’t have one!!"

