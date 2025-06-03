South African pop and R&B star Shekhinah is trending after sharing a string of photos and videos from her recent tour in Mumbai, India

The star took to Instagram to reveal her priceless moments and gave fans a glimpse into her tour experience, from the stage to the buzzing streets

Shekhinah's photos and videos performing, interacting with fans, and enjoying time out and about in Mumbai have set social media abuzz

Thanks to her huge social media following, South Africa’s pop and R&B star Shekhinah often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Singer Shekhinah was spotted performing and out and about.

Source: Instagram

The star is trending after she shared a string of photos and videos from her recent tour in Mumbai, India.

Shekhinah’s Mumbai memories melt hearts

Shekhinah made it known that music was made, and friendships were formed during the tour.

In one of the photos, she was seen performing and sharing snaps with in one of the photos fans.

Shekhinah was also spotted out and about enjoying her time in Mumbai. She captioned the now-viral photos:

"Mumbai to the end of the connect experience. Music was made, and friendships were formed. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Thank you for honouring me with this experience: @portrayedby_."

Fans were quick to flood her comments section with some complimentary comments.

After all, this is not the first time she has made headlines with her unforgettable picture-perfect tours.

Last year, she made headlines when she performed with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra for the first time on tour in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

A look at Shekhinah’s illustrious career

With a career spanning years, she has fast become one of the most sought-after stars in South Africa.

She has headlined several shows worldwide and has worked with several stars, including DJ Black Coffee.

Shekhinah has also performed with several celebrated international acts, including Toni Braxton, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran.

Award-winning singer Shekhinah performed at a booked gig.

Source: Instagram

Since her thrust into the limelight, she has managed to remain relevant. She had her shot at fame after she was part of Idols SA season eight Top 6.

Since then, Shekhinah has won big and capped her career, which spans over a decade, with several award nominations and wins.

In recent years, the seasoned singer has won 9 awards, with her biggest nominations including Best African Act at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards.

Is new music on the way?

The star is set to drop her much-anticipated third studio album in 2025.

In 2023, she announced her third studio album but didn’t release it as expected.

Two years later, the star is said to be hoping to drop her much-awaited project.

Anele Mdoda catches a vibe to Shekhinah’s hit

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda vibed to one of Shekhinah’s hits in a viral clip.

The seasoned media personality pulled some of her sleekest moves during a star-studded event, which the star also attended.

The clip gained thousands of comments and reactions from Anele Mdoda's followers and Shekhinah's fans.

