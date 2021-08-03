Massive Joy as a Man Becomes a Lawyer After Getting a Degree in Science

A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Obinna Okoronkwo, has excelled in two professional fields in school and bagged degrees in them

Now a lab scientist and lawyer, Obinna shared photos on Facebook, telling people that he is a medico-legal professional

Nigerians celebrated his success as messages of congratulations flowed in from different quarters

A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Obinna Okoronkwo, has shown that the human capacity to achieve a lot is unimaginable.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 28, the young man posted photos of himself in a lawyer's uniform to celebrate his call to the bar.

Emmanuel Obinna Okoronkwo is a new university graduate. Image: @Emmanuel Obinna Okoronkwo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

I'm a medico-legal pro

Obinna said that whenever people ask him if he is a medical or law professional, he always tells them medico-legal.

Many Nigerians took to his comment section to congratulate him on his achievement as some wondered how he was able to combine the two well. He shared photos of himself in both a lawyer's uniform and a laboratory scientist's coat.

See his Facebook post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 700 comments with hundreds of likes.

