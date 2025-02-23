One video shows a little boy having fun with a soccer ball and putting on an impressive display

The toddler showed how skilled he is with a football without breaking a sweat even at such a young age

Online users could already imagine the little boy's future as a star soccer player after seeing his talent

A little boy went viral after showing off his football skills. The toddler demonstrated how naturally talented he is when it comes to football.

A toddler got a hold of a football and he demonstrated his impressive soccer skills.

Source: UGC

The video of the little boy having fun received more than 200,000 views. There were thousands of likes from online users who could not stop singing the little boy's praises.

Boy handles football with expertise

A TikTok video shared by @pmcafrica shows a little boy dribbling and handling a soccer ball with prowess. The video showed that the kid was left-footed as he took the ball around the yard with precision. Watch the video below:

SA nurtures young football talent

Briefly News reported that 17-year-old Emile Witbooi rose to fame for his football talent in South Africa. Witbooi is best known as an attacking midfielder and is lauded for his ability to score consistently. He recently signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports International. Fans hope Emile will be able to get attention from European football clubs with Roc Nations's influence.

There are various youth football training programmes aimed at nurturing young ones with football talent in Mzansi. Supersport United offers an academy which caters to U13, U15, U17 and U19 players.

There is also the Young Bafana Soccer Academy which offers weekly training for children between seven and 16 years old. The organisation aims to provide "holistic soccer and education programs for all kids aged six to 18 years old".

Emile Witbooi is finding international success as one of the youngest football talents from South Africa.

Source: Instagram

Peeps see bright football future for toddler

Many people commented on the video gushing that the little boy would make a fine soccer player. Netizens agreed that the little boy was a rare find. Read the comments below:

@Dj_Maphowrisa joked:

"This one can score a hatric against Chiefs 🤣"

@rebellion_ekapa commented:

"He's left-footed, dangerous middle fielder.:

@dagifted23 added:

"Left-footed players are rare."

@MugishaLinda2 wrote:

"It's been known decades that kids who are born with such legs have a huge potential in soccer."

@TherezaRau gushed:

"So precious!"

@Thembiemoyoo wrote:

"Shortest dribbler 🤣"

@tiromanro applauded:

"Talent that needs to be nurtured. That left leg can take him to many places."

@itsvuyi gushed:

"Bafana Bafana's future is in good hands. 😃"

@Meshack08671044 was in awe:

"Why am I seeing future star?"

