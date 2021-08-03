Unemployed Man with Honours Degree Hustles to Make Bricks to Pay for Data

An educated guy based in the North West province is busy with his brick-making business but he still hopes to get a job

The ambitious man took to social media to share his plight and he is receiving all the support in terms of focusing on his business rather than looking for a job

@MosweunyaneTona says he has an Honours degree in administration and industrial relations but remains jobless and hustles to buy data

Mosweunyane Tona says he is struggling to get a job but he is keeping himself busy by making bricks. The ambitious and proud guy says he has a Bachelor in Administration and Honours in Industrial Relations but he is unemployed.

The young guy took to social media to share his story and asked his followers to retweet with the aim of attracting a future employer. South Africans are reacting to his plight and some are prepared to help him.

An unemployed man is an inspiration after sharing his hustle. Image: @MosweunyaneTona/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@SirMelgZA said:

“If you in Limpopo my brother keep pushing go join Limpopo Houses on Facebook. This work is guaranteed more in Limpopo. The industry is growing. All the best.”

@YourTypicalGuyNF said:

“Check if you can't apply NYDA so they can buy you machinery to do bricks. So in the meantime while waiting you can grow..”

@RealWealth Coach said:

“If I was in your position, I would destroy my CV and focus on this empire right here, unless if you hate it. But even if I hated it, I would still focus on growing it and then do what I love the most within it. Being an employee is not always the best of options.”

@TselisoMacheli said:

“I think you're on the right track. Why would you want to work for someone else when you have a thing going for yourself...? 5 years from now you'll be better than most employees. There's lots of money in what you're currently doing.”

@ThabangKgari said:

“Money is money bro. Do what u gotta do to get that paper.”

@JesseTeflondon said:

“Please check your inbox. Sent out your CV right away.”

@SiphoKolanisi said:

“In such great qualifications instead of looking for a job I will declare myself as employed.”

