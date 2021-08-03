Woman Sells ‘Digital Love’ for R3.6 Million, Promises to Go on Date With Buyer

A Polish woman named Marti Renti has sold off her 'love' in the form of a digital currency known as an NFT

Renti describes the R3.6 million transaction as no different to the transactional relationships that already exist today and has promised to go on a date with her buyer

The social media influencer is hoping to sell off other 'digital emotions' in the near future

Marta Rentel of Poland, who goes by the online name of Marti Renti, is the world's first-ever person to sell 'love' in the form of digital currency. The 26-year-old social media influencer made the groundbreaking $250k (R3,6 million) transaction using a non-fungible token (NFT).

An NFT is a virtual certificate that is recognised in the digital world.

Explaining the unique situation, Marta says it was the love of her online alias that was sold, not her own. The social media mogul has made it her mission to keep her work and private life separate and says she feels empowered by the new-age business deal, News 24 reports.

“I always wanted to do something innovative. Something that would be described in history books. I can almost see my face there,”

“Selling digital love is empowering for women because we can love without compromising our freedom and individuality,” she explained.

Marta compared the experience to more common transactional relationships we see today and suggests it's no different to any other woman getting into a romantic relationship for financial security, Insider reports.

"Digital love is transactional, but so is marrying a man just because he is wealthy and stable, right?"

Marta also shared that she plans on selling off emotions in the near future. It's also expected that she'll be heading out on a dinner date with the currently unknown buyer, once the transaction is complete.

