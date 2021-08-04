Cassper Nyovest colourfully asks peeps to stop tagging him in twin pic

Cassper Nyovest was bombarded with tag notifications as people seemed to have found his long lost twin

Seeing enough of the picture, Cassper took to social media to ask peeps to stop tagging him, he has seen enough

The people had zero chill and went to town, flooding Cassper’s post with pictures of his alleged twin, it was hilarious

Cassper Nyovest cannot deal with all the notification he is receiving from people tagging him in a picture of a man that the masses are certain is his long lost twin.

After seeing the same picture, a gazillion times, Cassper felt the need to address the matter on social media.

Cassper Nyovest had enough of being tagged in a snap of his lookalike. However, the people did not stop. Image: @casspernyovest.

Cass being the team player that he is, took to social media to let the people know that he has seen the picture and he would appreciate it they would stop tagging him in it. Cassper used some colourful words to get his point across.

Cassper posted:

Shame, Cassper only made it worse for himself by posting that clip because peeps went to town after seeing it. The comment section of Cass’ post was flooded with the snap of his alleged twin LOL.

Here are just a few of the posts:

@LebMedic95 got in on it:

@amienski laughed hard:

@thabangmalemav sees both Cassper and Kanye West:

Cassper Nyovest says he doesn't see boxing match with AKA happening

This is not the first time Cassper was left hanging in the boxing ring. Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest previously shared that he did not see his fight with AKA happening anymore. The rapper took to social media on Wednesday, 20 January and explained to a fan that the much-anticipated boxing match "probably won't happen".

The tweep had asked the Amademoni hitmaker when the match will take place. Mufasa shared on Twitter that there are too many lies and egos involved hence he doesn't see the bout happening. The star replied to the fan:

"To be honest, that fight probably won't happen. Too many cooks, lies, stunts, egos. At some point I thought we would come to an agreement but I don't see it happening anymore & I'm bored of going back and forth. I signed last year and signed again this week and dololo so ANDIZI!"

