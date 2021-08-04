A woman identified as Rebecca Paterson received help from a stranger while shopping and she has promised to do the same for others

Rebecca's two kids began to cry at the same time in the middle of her shopping and she decided to leave, but Tiffany came to her rescue

Tiffany helped comfort Rebecca's two-year-old child so that the former could care for the two-month-old

A woman in the United States simply identified as Tiffany has demonstrated the true meaning of compassion when Rebecca Paterson was having a tough time shopping because her two kids were crying at the same time.

Tiffany stepped in after noticing that Rebecca had decided to leave because her two-year-old and two-month-old kids wouldn't stop crying, Understanding Compassion reports.

The kindhearted woman helped comfort Rebecca's two-year-old kid while the latter cared for her two-month-old. Rebecca was able to continue shopping for the daily essentials she needed.

According to Rebecca, Tiffany walked with her while she got the essentials needed for the day and comforted her son.

In her words:

"She saved me today moms!!! I am so sleep deprived and was running on empty. A little kindness and understanding goes a long way.”

Rebecca plans to help other mums that need assistance

Rebecca said she would be repaying Tiffany's kind gesture by helping other mums in need of assistance.

In her words:

“I’ll definitely be paying it forward if I see a poor mom in need of help. Thanks Tiffany, you’re an angel.”

Brave 9-Year-old girl helps her mum deliver baby

In other news, a nine-year-old girl identified as Aakayla Gunn warmed the hearts of many after successfully helping her nurse mother who went into an early labour to deliver a child.

Gunn was at home with her mother who is a nurse at St.Luke's South Hospital. Her mother went into labour, a week earlier than the expected delivery date.

The young girl helped her mother deliver as the latter coached her on what to do and how to do it.

