9-Year-Old Helps Her Nurse Mom Deliver Baby After Going Into Early Labour

A nurse mom coached her daughter into helping her deliver a child after she went into early labour and with no adult in the house

According to the mom, she called her hubby but he was stuck in traffic and had no option but to ask her 9-year-old daughter to come to help her

As soon as the baby was born, she asked the young girl to get a towel and gently cover the baby and bring her to the mom

A 9-year-old girl identified as Aakayla Gunn has warmed the hearts of many after successfully helping her nurse mother who went into an early labour to deliver a child.

9-Year-Old Aakayla and her mother. Photo: @PIX11.com.

9-year-old delivers a child

Gunn was at home with her mother who is a nurse at St.Luke's South Hospital. Her mother went into labour, a week earlier than the expected delivery date.

According to a report by PIX11.com, the young girl helped her mother deliver as she coached her on what to do and how to do it.

“We may have a doctor on our hands. Already delivering babies at 9! Let’s go, Aakayla!" said her father.

The young girl helped deliver her baby sister Aubree Rose who was 3.2kgs.

“It was fun. She looked really pretty,” said the young girl.

Her mother Angelica Gunn started feeling contractions on Monday. She called her husband to rush home, but Caleb got stuck in traffic.

“I screamed for Aakayla to come in, I was just like, ‘You have to look. Something’s happening. Is her head coming out?’ And she’s like, ‘I can’t look.’ And I’m like, ‘You have to,'” said the mom.

However, with two pushes, her baby girl came out and Aakayla caught her. She then asked her to go get the towel and asked her to hold her baby sister softly and bring her to the mother.

Source: Briefly.co.za