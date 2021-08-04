A famous Nigerian musician, Folorunsho Abiola, popularly known as Professor Peller is an iconic figure of modern-day magic.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

For years, he wowed many before the age of social media with his magic show. The year 2021 makes it 24 years since his death.

Professor Peller was not just a magician but he also went to school for more knowledge. Photo source: Hon Shina Abiola Peller

Source: Facebook

In this report, Legit.ng will be highlighting five facts you may not know about the late popular magic master.

1. Early life

Professor Peller attended Moslem School and Native Authority Primary School, both in Isyein, Oyo state. At one time in his life, he was a trader.

2. His magic journey

Though he started his show of tricks in Oyo, his fame later took him to places like Lagos. In 1964, he studied magical arts in India.

3. He once lived out of the country for long

Immediately after his training in India. He went to Liberia and settled there. He spent a duration of 18 months bettering his skill. In 1996, he had his first show since his training in India at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

4. How the magician met his wife

In an interview with The Nation, Alhaja Silifat Peller said that they both met when he came to her school to perform. For years, they became co-performers on stage. He once magically 'cut' her in two during a performance.

5. On his assassination

Silifat blamed journalists for Peller's death. She revealed that it was at one of his interviews that he gave his secrets away. According to her, he told a journalist that he is always powerless whenever he is praying.

On Monday, August 2, his son, Hon Shina Abiola Peller remembered his dad as he said that the pain of his death is still fresh in their memories.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

A young magician wowed many

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported about 19-year-old Babs Cardini, a young magician who turned objects into money on the streets.

He said he has loved magic since he was six years old but officially started out as a professional at the age of 16.

Cardini also said that anywhere he gets to, people are always wowed with his tricks and try to be his friend. He even added that people contact him just for the sake of knowing him more.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za