Countries of the world are competing with one another at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and incentives are being promised to participants who coast home to victory. In a bid to motivate their representatives, many countries have promised them large amounts of money.

Briefly News presents five countries offering six-figure payouts to their Olympic medalists.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

1. Singapore

Any Singaporean that brings home a gold medal gets 1 million Singapore dollars (R10.6 million). This is the highest payout for an individual gold medalist, according to Forbes.

A silver medalist gets of 500,000 Singapore dollars (R5 million) and a bronze medalist receives 250,000 (R2.6 million).

Freida Lim of Singapore in action during the preliminary round of the women's 10 metre platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day ten of the Tokyo Olympics. Photo credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

2. Taiwan

An individual that brings home a gold medal receives 20 million New Taiwan dollars (R10 million).

Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-chun shows her gold medal after the victory ceremony of the women's 59kg weightlifting competition in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Source: Getty Images

3. Indonesia

Bringing home gold medal to Indonesia gives an individual 5 billion Indonesian rupiah (R5 million).

The best Indonesian performer in Tokyo so far is Eko Yuli Irawan. He has captured a silver in the men’s 61-kilogram division of weightlifting.

Bronze medalist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia (R) pose with other champions. Photo credit: Han Haidan/China News Service

Source: Getty Images

4. Bangladesh

Bangladesh, which has never won an Olympic medal, has promised to pay about $300,000 (R50 000) for an individual gold medalist.

Silver medalist will receive about $150,000 and bronze medalist will be given $100,000 (R16 000).

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Bangladesh's Diya Siddique competes in the women's individual eliminations in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo by Adek Berry/AFP

Source: Getty Images

5. Kazakhstan

Individuals who bring home a gold medal in Kazakhstan receives $250,000 (R8 600) while silver a medalist gets $150,000 (R5 000)

A bronze medalist will get $75,000. And three Kazakhstani competitors already won bronze in weightlifting and judo.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (blue) of Team Kazakhstan slugging it out with Richard Torrez Junior of the US. Photo credit: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Tatjana Schoenmaker trended on social media for breaking Olympic Records

In similar news, Tatjana Schoenmaker broke her second Olympic record of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday night, doing the most through the 200m breaststroke preliminaries in 2min 19.16sec.

She was only five-hundredths of a second off the eight-year-old world record, and when she saw her time on the results board, she delighted and then cried.

Mzansi social media users have been rejoicing about Schoenmaker breaking yet another record in the Tokyo Olympics and have praised her online.

Schoenmaker impressed so far in the Olympics and Mzansi was glad to see that she has even more up her sleeve.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za