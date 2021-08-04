Alicia Angel Ferguson: Everything we know about Shona Ferguson's daughter

Shona Ferguson's death has drawn attention to his family. Alicia Angel Ferguson, his daughter, is in the limelight now. While some may know her from her parents' posts on social media, others are curious to know her beyond that. This article about Alicia Angel Ferguson unpack unknown facts about her.

Alicia, the late Shona's daughter. Photo: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Alicia Angel Ferguson is a celebrity child born to the late Shona and Connie Ferguson. As the youngest, she has received unending love from her parents; hence, she has the same relationship with her elder sister and nephew. These facts will help you know Alicia Angel Ferguson better.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's profile summary

Full name: Alicia Angel Ferguson

Alicia Angel Ferguson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 2002

June 2002 Age: 19 as of 2021

19 as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: South African

South African Father: Shona Ferguson

Shona Ferguson Mother: Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson Sister: Lesedi Matsunyane

Lesedi Matsunyane Marital status: Single

Single Instagram: ali.ferguson_

ali.ferguson_ Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Interests: Playing the piano, drums, boxing

Alicia Angel Ferguson's biography

Alicia is a multi talented young girl. She plays the piano and drums and dreams of breaking into the South African entertainment industry. In addition to all of these skills, she also loves boxing.

Does Shona Ferguson have a child?

The late Uncle Sho left a mark as a committed family man and grandfather. He had two children, one biological daughter, Alicia, and a foster daughter, Lesedi. He raised them equally and had an excellent relationship with them.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's age

Alicia Angel Ferguson's birthday in 2021. Photo: @sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

How old is Alicia Ferguson? She was born in June 2002 in South Africa to the late Shona and Connie Ferguson. She turned nineteen in June 2021, and her parents threw her a gorgeous birthday party. Her mother could not hide her excitement about her youngest daughter turning nineteen.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's mother

She is the youngest daughter of the iconic Connie Ferguson. Connie is a renowned actress, filmmaker, and businesswoman. She is famous for her role in Generations as Karabo Moroka.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's father

Alicia was undoubtedly a daddy's girl. She equally had a unique love for her father, the late Shona Ferguson. They would share banters, listen to music, dance and work out together.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's nationality

She was born in South Africa, seven months after her parents' wedding. Even though her father was born in Botswana, she is South African. So is her mother.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's siblings

Ali is the only kid born to her parents. However, she has an elder sister, Lesedi Matsunyane. Lesedi is Connie Ferguson's daughter, whom she sired from her first marriage. Alicia and Lesedi have an admirable sibling relationship. Lesedi also had a pure connection with the late Shona, and most people assumed Shona was her biological father.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's Instagram

Alicia during a family vacation. Photo: @sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

As a celebrity child, she has a massive audience on social media. Her Instagram account has a following of more than 184,000 followers. She shares snippets of her life on the platform.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's height

Most fans might argue that Angel looks like her mother, while some insist she looks like her father. From the posts on her social media, she has a mix of their personalities. Physically, Angel is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She is passionate about fitness, like her parents.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's relationship status

Not much is known about her relationship status and whether she is dating. Nonetheless, she shares photos of her close family members, and how she embraces them proves how loving she is as a person. Alicia has a very tight relationship with her parents and sibling.

Shona Ferguson's funeral

The producer, filmmaker, director, and business mogul was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4th August 2021, in a private ceremony. He died on 31st July 2021 after battling COVID-19 complications. Shona's death was a big blow to his family.

During the funeral, Angel gave an emotional tribute to the fallen legend. She spoke fondly about her father and their relationship and how people mistakenly thought they disliked each other. Angel acknowledged how proud she is to have the same characters as the late business mogul.

Alicia Angel Ferguson's tribute

Alicia also highlighted how her father had championed her to get out of her shell and be the best. She remembered him for his unconditional love and how he always referred to her as "dupe" instead of duplet because they looked alike.

He made me a promise to always be by my side, wherever he is, wherever I am. No matter what comes, what goes, I will always carry on his legacy, and I'll make him and my family proud.

Lesedi and her son also gave emotional tributes about their fallen hero. They spoke highly of how he loved them loudly and fearlessly. They also honoured him for believing in them and pushing them to chase the things they want in life.

Alicia Angel Ferguson was born to a family that adores her. Apart from the privilege of being a celebrity child, she has such a beautiful story founded on the unconditional love her parents gave her. Even though her father's death was one of her biggest fears, we wish her well as she mourns him.

READ ALSO: Nokuzola Mlengana, 'Sis Ouma' bio: age, husband, cause of death, Skeem Saam

Briefly.co.za reported shocking details about Nokuzola Mlengana's death. Nokuzola is famous for her role as Sis Ouma on Skeem Saam.

Skeem Saam's Sis Ouma passed on due to pneumonia. At the time of her death, she was 59 years old. Sis Ouma's husband died in 2019.

Source: Briefly.co.za