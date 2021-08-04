Bob Larson: age, children, church, books, movies and TV shows, profiles

In a world ridden with various cases of extremely gruesome activities by people of all ages, Bob Larson has constantly presented himself as the chief antagonist of Satan and his minions. He prides himself as the most wanted man in hell because he is helping people to flee from the works of the devil. This has been his fight for over four decades.

Rev Larson, the exorcist. Photo: @ekrasnoperov

Source: Getty Images

Bob Larson is a popular American pastor, televangelist, spiritual radio show host, author of several demon-battling books, and most importantly, an exorcist who sends different kinds of evil spirits out of their human host. The man of God is very famous online and offline for his series of teachings and practical warfare against the gate of hell.

Background information

The famous televangelist was born Robert Larson on the 28th of May, 1944, in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, and grew up in McCook, Nebraska, U.S.A. So, what is Bob Larson's age? The spiritual warfare pastor is 77 years old. His parents are Earl Larson and Viola (née Baum).

Bob Larson learned and fell in love with the guitar at a young age. Nevertheless, he diverted his guitar-playing skills into Christian music. He thinks Rock music, popularly associated with the guitar, negatively affects people’s spirituality. Consequently, this birthed his interest in spiritual researches and, ultimately, his warfare against perceived demonic entities.

Larson conducting deliverance. Photo: @hexenkult

Source: Instagram

After his high school education, Robert decided to pursue a career in pre-med at the University of Nebraska but dropped out of the race for professional medical certifications. He later attended the Global University Berean School of the Bible while fine-tuning his public speaking skills.

The Calvary Cathedral International association of churches ordained him as a minister, and he has remained steadfast in the Lord’s work ever since.

Spiritual Freedom Church

Bob established the Spiritual Freedom Churches International (SFC) in 2005. The mission and vision of Bob Larson ministries were to bring messages of salvation, deliverance, and spiritual healing to the people who need them.

Well enough, Bob Larson's Spiritual Freedom church has remained true to its goals of saving as many people as possible from burning in hell. He claims to have delivered over 20,000 people from possessive demons.

Bob Larson's website and blogs are filled with testimonies of the people he has made free through the cross, Holy Bible, and Holy water.

Books

Like his church, Bob Larson's books are majorly themed towards becoming spiritually free from demonic bondage. He has authored more than 40 books and some of which are bestsellers and translated into other languages. His books include:

Dead Air

Satanism

Books on Spiritual Warfare

Extreme Evil

Curse breaking

UFOs, The Alien Agenda

Children

Questions about Bob Larson's daughters may get a tricky answer since the exorcist has only one biological child and daughter, Brynne Larson. However, Bob is a father figure to his daughter and two of her childhood friends, Tess and Savannah Sherkenback.

The girls crossed paths in a karate class, and they have stuck together since then. They also have a keen interest in Bob's exorcism practice, and he has groomed them to take after him. As a result, the three girls are now known as the All-American exorcists.

Bob established the Spiritual Freedom Churches International (SFC) in 2005. Photo: @ ekrasnoperov

Source: Instagram

Bob Larson's movies and TV shows

The man of God will stop at nothing to pass his spiritual messages. He has directed and produced several movies and tv shows to propagate his preachings about demons and how to be free from satanic holds. Some of Bob Larson's movies and TV shows include:

John Sarfran Vs God

Battling Darkness

Ancient Aliens

The First Family of Satanist

Satan Lives

In the Name of Satan

Social media presence

Bob Larson's YouTube presence and views are enormous. His YouTube channel, Bob Larson... The REAL Exorcist!, has more than 121,000 subscribers with over 24.7 million views.

Bob Larson's schedule and contact

Bob is a man on a mission to rid the world of the activities of the devil. Expectedly, his schedules are very tight. Nevertheless, he has made exorcism easy by offering deliverance through Skype.

Booking an exorcism appointment with Bob Larson comes with a fee. The price depends on whether you want to be delivered online via Skype or offline by meeting him in person. He charges around $300 to $400 for the spiritual services.

Bob Larson's phone number is available for anyone who wants to inquire about the Spiritual Freedom Church deliverance schedules, among other things. The number to call is 303-980-1511.

You can assume that Bob Larson's log buzzes with people who want to know more about their spiritual battle. Some of them often include sceptical journalists who think the exorcist is merely stage acting. Nevertheless, Bob Larson remains undeterred and continues to preach his convinced truth.

