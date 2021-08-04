Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is lamented on social media for his presence at the funeral of Shona Ferguson

South Africans are arguing that Mthethwa is only available when it comes to funerals and sharing messages of condolences but the artists are suffering

Briefly News looks at the social media reactions from many people and many argue that the minister must just step down

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is facing backlash from social media users after passing a message of condolences to the family of Shona Ferguson. Mthethwa delivered the speech during the funeral of the late television producer and actor on Wednesday.

Many South Africans are not happy and they decided to air their views, alleging that the Mthethwa is always delivering condolences but not doing enough in his ministry.

South Africans are not happy with Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Image: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TinstwaloMegacy said:

“Nathi Mthethwa always at the forefront of condolences/congratulations but never ahead of bettering artist’s lives or improving the arts field.”

@Ayandi0768 said:

“Julius Malema was right ...we only see Nathi Mthethwa in funeral...indeed he is a funeral parlour.”

@Thuso1Africa said:

“Nathi Mthethwa has been a minister for 13 years now. 6 years in the police ministry & a combined 7 years as minister of arts, culture & sport. He has done nothing to improve these ministries, in fact, he destroyed them. Cadre deployment is killing South Africa.”

@MSJMusa said:

“There's absolutely no need for Nathi Mthethwa to speak after ausi Connie's message.”

@YangaChief11 said:

“Nathi Mthethwa should be Minister of Funerals and Condolences. That's the only time you ever see him #ConnieFerguson.”

@Dhayrhee said:

“I changed the channel when I saw Nathi Mthethwa.”

@TerribleTerrence said:

“And Nathi Mthethwa is been missing in action all long only to come out now.”

Source: Briefly.co.za