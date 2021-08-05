Harry Kane of Tottenham is interested in making a move to Premier League champions Manchester City

The Englishman has refused to resume training at Spurs in his attempt to force a move to the Etihad stadium

Tottenham chiefs are now livid after the England international travelled to Florida instead of resuming training

Harry Kane who is the captain of the England national team has refused to return to training at Premier League side Tottenham thereby making Spurs chiefs angry.

With days to the commencement of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Tottenham are preparing for the new term with the hopes of them doing in the English topflight.

Harry Kane who is the club's captain was expected to resume training this week having played for England at the EURO 2020 and was given break to rest.

But in his quest to leave the Premier League side, Harry Kane did not show up for training and has even instead traveled to Florida where he will be until next week.

According to the report on UK Sun, Harry Kane is desperate to secure a move to Premier League champions who are looking for a replacement for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero.

The report added that Tottenham chiefs are hardening their resolve not to be bullied into selling the 28-year-old striker this summer.

And Harry Kane faces the prospect of having to submit a formal transfer request if his tactic of going AWOL does not work.

Why going AWOL?

For the past years that Harry Kane has been playing for Tottenham, the Englishman has not won any title and he is perturbed considering that fact that age is not on his side.

Harry Kane feels that moving to Manchester City will help his desire to win trophies before retiring.

