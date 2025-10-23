Kwaito musician Danger opened up about his first appearance on a TV show

Danger shared that his fans can expect to see him in more productions, as he was in negotiations

The Big Nuz member also announced his new stage name and details of his new solo and tribute album

Veteran singer and Big Nuz group member Danger is spreading his wings beyond just music.

Danger is the surviving member of the legendary Kwaito group Big Nuz, together with the late musicians Mampintsha and R Mashesha. The 42-year-old musician, who hails from Durban, opened up about his acting debut on one of Mzansi’s popular soapies.

Big Nuz's Danger discusses his acting debut on Uzalo

According to Daily Sun, Danger, who had a few brushes with the law, made his small-screen debut on Uzalo on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. He told the publication that his appearance on Uzalo was the beginning of his acting career.

He explained how easy it was for him to transition from music to acting since it is also part of the entertainment industry. Danger said he intends to pursue acting full-time. He said fans should expect to see more of him on the small screen as he was in the process of negotiating with other productions that he was not at liberty to mention.

"I’m still in negotiations with other TV shows that I will not mention now. Hopefully, my fans will see me there. As a musician, it's easier to fit into acting," he said.

Big Nuz's Danger announces name change and new albums

Danger assured music lovers that he wasn’t dumping his music career. He told Daily Sun that he was putting the finishing touches to his debut 11-track solo album. He told the publication that he would be announcing the finer details of his solo full-length project on Monday, 27 October. Danger announced that he would be using a new name as a tribute to Big Nuz.

“On Monday, 27 October, I'll be announcing details of my debut album release and will be calling myself 'Danger weBig Nuz' to continue with Big Nuz legacy,” he explained.

Big Nuz member Danger discussed his acting debut on ‘Uzalo’. Image: dangergevaar

Source: Instagram

Danger shared that after releasing his debut solo album, he would also release a new Big Nuz tribute album, featuring some of the unreleased songs that he recorded with the late Mampintsha and R Mashesha, but were never released. It is unclear whether Danger’s solo album or the Big Nuz project will be released under Afrotainment since previous reports alleged that he was unhappy at DJ Tira’s record label.

New artist accused of copying Mampintsha

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a new musician was accused of stealing the late Mampintsha's singing style, cadence, and look.

According to a source, the artist was Mampintsha's driver and used the opportunity to study and mimic his whole persona. It's also alleged that DJ Tira's record label, Afrotainment, wanted to use the artist to help revive Big Nuz, but the plan backfired.

