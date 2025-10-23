Big Nuz Member Danger Opens Up About Acting Debut on ‘Uzalo’, Upcoming Album and Name Change
- Kwaito musician Danger opened up about his first appearance on a TV show
- Danger shared that his fans can expect to see him in more productions, as he was in negotiations
- The Big Nuz member also announced his new stage name and details of his new solo and tribute album
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Veteran singer and Big Nuz group member Danger is spreading his wings beyond just music.
Danger is the surviving member of the legendary Kwaito group Big Nuz, together with the late musicians Mampintsha and R Mashesha. The 42-year-old musician, who hails from Durban, opened up about his acting debut on one of Mzansi’s popular soapies.
Big Nuz's Danger discusses his acting debut on Uzalo
According to Daily Sun, Danger, who had a few brushes with the law, made his small-screen debut on Uzalo on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. He told the publication that his appearance on Uzalo was the beginning of his acting career.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
He explained how easy it was for him to transition from music to acting since it is also part of the entertainment industry. Danger said he intends to pursue acting full-time. He said fans should expect to see more of him on the small screen as he was in the process of negotiating with other productions that he was not at liberty to mention.
"I’m still in negotiations with other TV shows that I will not mention now. Hopefully, my fans will see me there. As a musician, it's easier to fit into acting," he said.
Big Nuz's Danger announces name change and new albums
Danger assured music lovers that he wasn’t dumping his music career. He told Daily Sun that he was putting the finishing touches to his debut 11-track solo album. He told the publication that he would be announcing the finer details of his solo full-length project on Monday, 27 October. Danger announced that he would be using a new name as a tribute to Big Nuz.
“On Monday, 27 October, I'll be announcing details of my debut album release and will be calling myself 'Danger weBig Nuz' to continue with Big Nuz legacy,” he explained.
Danger shared that after releasing his debut solo album, he would also release a new Big Nuz tribute album, featuring some of the unreleased songs that he recorded with the late Mampintsha and R Mashesha, but were never released. It is unclear whether Danger’s solo album or the Big Nuz project will be released under Afrotainment since previous reports alleged that he was unhappy at DJ Tira’s record label.
New artist accused of copying Mampintsha
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a new musician was accused of stealing the late Mampintsha's singing style, cadence, and look.
According to a source, the artist was Mampintsha's driver and used the opportunity to study and mimic his whole persona. It's also alleged that DJ Tira's record label, Afrotainment, wanted to use the artist to help revive Big Nuz, but the plan backfired.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za