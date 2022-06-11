Big Nuz member Mzingisi Tshomela popularly known as Danger, was allegedly arrested after being found in possession of drugs

According to various media reports, Danger was nabbed by the police while at his manager's house in Amanzimtoti

The Tsege Tsege hitmaker is said to have initially appeared in court on 6 June and is set to go back on Friday, 10 June

One-third of the popular Durban Kwaito group Big Nuz Mzingisi Tshomela, who is known by his stage name Danger, was reportedly arrested after being found in possession of some narcotics.

Danger was allegedly arrested in Amanzimtoti after police found drugs on him, he is set to appear in court. Image: @gangergevaar

Source: Instagram

According to various media reports, the Tsege Tsege hitmaker was arrested while at his manager DJ Kotini's house in Amanzimtoti.

The 39-year-old appeared in court on 6 June, and the case was postponed to Friday 6 June, The South African reports.

Sources close to the matter told The Daily Sun that the police found cocaine on the singer and arrested him. However, they added that they believed it was a tip-off because everything happened out of the blue.

"It's possible that someone tipped off the police that he had drugs on him. We don't know how the cops knew that they would find drugs on him. No one can be trusted in this world," the source told the publication.

