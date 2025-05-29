A new Kwaito artist is being accused of stealing the late Mampintsha's singing style, cadence, and look

A source claims the artist was Mampintsha's driver and used the opportunity to study and mimic his whole persona

It's also alleged that Afrontainment wanted to use the artist to help revive Big Nuz, but the plan has since backfired

New artist Captain was accused of copying Mampintsha.

Source: Instagram

An up-and-coming musician might have taken the saying good artists copy, great artists steal as good career advice.

Captain, a new Kwaito musician, is accused of copying the late Mampintsha. Surprisingly, Captain is signed to the same recording label as the late Big Nuz member.

New artist accused of stealing Mampintsha's style

Captain, recently signed by DJ Tira’s Afrotainment, sparked controversy with his debut single, Cinderella, which features Danger, Mampintsha’s frequent collaborator and former Big Nuz group member.

Captain, born Siphamandla Mathebula, is being accused of impersonating Mampintsha, who died in 2022 at a Durban hospital after a short illness. As a result, Captain has courted the ire of the late Shimora's partner, Babes Wodumo.

The Wololo hitmaker has taken to social media several times voicing her disapproval of Captain.

A source close to West Ink, a record label and production company founded by Mampitsha, told TshisaLive that Captain is an industry plant. The source explained that Captain is expected to help bring Big Nuz back to its former glory days.

Source explains why Afrotainment signed Captain

The source suggested that Captain learnt to dress, dance and sing like Mampintsha while working as the late Big Nuz group member’s driver. The source alleged that Captain was motivated by envy rather than inspiration.

“Captain used to be (West Ink founder) Mampintsha's driver. It is evident he studied Mampintsha's flow, dance moves and dress code. All his years working as Mampintsha's driver, he was envying the guy. A lot of people are angry, not only Babes Wodumo”, he said.

Captain was accused of impersonating Mampintsha.

Source: Instagram

Another source told the same publication that Afrotainment wanted to use Captain’s new song featuring Danger as an opportunity to relaunch Big Nuz, but the plan has backfired.

The source foretold that the current controversy might be the beginning of the end for Captain, who had his sights on being on a Big Nuz album cover.

Captain could not be reached for comment, with TshisaLive reporting that his phone went unanswered.

Babes Wodumo dragged online for lazy performance

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo was dragged by fans after a video of her performance was shared online.

The singer, who is still expected to make his highly anticipated comeback following her husband's death, did not hit the right notes with this one.

A clip of Babes Wodumo dancing to her hit song eLamonti was shared online, sparking criticism.

Babes Wodumo wore a tacky, revealing two-piece outfit, orange sneakers and a blue wig. Her dancers wore the prison attire and brown shorts. The concept left social media users scratching their heads.

