The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been hospitalised

Zuma has been taken to a hospital outside of the Estcoyrt Correctional Centre where he was being held

Zuma's family, through the JG Zuma Foundation, have previously expressed concern about the impact prison would have on Zuma's health

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to hospital, according to reports.

It is unclear what he has been admitted for, however, News24 reports that the Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that he has been taken to a hospital outside of Estcourt Correctional services where has been imprisoned for his contempt of court charge.

The department has so far said that he has been taken in for medical observation and Zuma's health will be under the care of the South African Military Health Services.

Zuma's family has concerns about his health while in prison

Zuma's family has previously expressed their concerns about the former president's health. According to IOL, the JG Zuma Foundation had stated that they were worried about his health since his imprisonment.

Mzwanele Manyi, a spokesperson for the foundation, said the cold weather in Estcourt was not conducive to the health of a 79-year-old man being held in a frigid cell.

“We are very worried that Zuma’s health will deteriorate at a rapid rate and we are scared to think what's going to happen with his health," said Manyi.

Manyi added that the former president has many health ailments and comorbidities and that Zuma's imprisonment will affect him mentally and physically.

South Africans react to Zuma's hospitalisation

Earlier we posted about Zuma's hospitalisation on Facebook and South Africans varied reactions, with some not believing the news and others being concerned for his health. Here is what they had to say.

Louis Mosegane said:

"He is probably acting up, we know this type. He wants to pulls a Schabir Shaik on us."

Morena Molahlehi Mofokeng:

"He is pulling Schabir Shaik, Jacky Silebi and many more."

Bulelani Semenya:

"One thing I'm Not ready for Is Jacob Zuma Leaving this Earth."

Luvhengo Rendani:

"Nothing Special he’s just avoiding going to court."

Themba Ntabeni:

"Free former President Zuma now if he dies inside prison it will be trouble for this country."

Onwabile Tyson Mtengwane:

"Is he handcuffed like any other prisoner in that hospital bed?"

Former President Jacob Zuma threatens to implicate organisations in Arms Deal corruption trial

Briefly News previously reported that through his legal representation, former President Jacob Zuma has alluded that he will be naming and implicating prolific organisations as well as well-known foundations in his arms deal corruption trial that is set to begin next week.

His foundation, the JG Zuma Foundation, has stated that Zuma's legal representation has written to the anonymous foundations who profited from the arms deal contract to detail how they benefited, according to SowetanLIVE.

According to the publication, Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma's foundation spokesperson, has refrained from naming the organisations and foundations that will be implicated.

Zuma's corruption trial begins on Tuesday and his legal team is anticipated to advocate the removal of state prosecutor Billy Downer from the case.

