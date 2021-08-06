Cassper Nyovest is loving the fact that his celebrity crush Rihanna just became a billionaire, he’s got good taste

Taking to social media, Cassper made it known how proud he is of Rihanna and that he believes this says something for his future

Fans were laughing over the fact that Cassper called Rihanna “his person” and let him know that he stands no chance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest is buzzing that Rihanna just received her billionaire status. Queens are making waves and Cass is not hating it.

Cassper Nyovest is so proud of his dream bae Rihanna on her billionaire status. Fans were broken by Cass' comment. Image: @casspernyovest and @badgalriri.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to comment on Rihanna’s new boujee title, Cassper highlighted how Riri’s win is a sign of things to come. Cass is certain that more and more women of colour will be breaking this boundary, and so will he.

Cassper posted:

“Motho waka ke billionaire. Obviously this is a sign of things to come for mem.”

Fans took to the comment section of Cassper’s post to congratulate Riri, however, it was the “Motho waka ke billionaire.” part that got Cassper fans as it loosely translates to "My person is a billionaire." Cassper has a crush on Rihanna and peeps let him know that it is a nice to dream LOL.

@TSETSE_DJ loves this for Rihanna:

@Yung66288487’s certain Cass’ baby momma ain’t going to be happy about this:

@nkhensaniNancy sarcastically agreed that Cassper’s got a chance with Riri:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@MakitlaTony’s all about the hustle:

Cassper Nyovest injured while training for #CelebrityBoxing match with Prince Kaybee

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest shared that he got hurt while training for his #CelebrityBoxing match with Prince Kaybee.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media late on Wednesday, 2 June to update his fans about the highly-anticipated bout. The musician said he was sparring at the gym when he was injured. He also revealed that he doesn't know how long it'll take for him to recover from the injury.

Nyovest also claimed the Hosh hitmaker's team has not responded to his team to finalise the date of the bout. he accused Kaybee of being a loudmouth with no action.

Cassper posted:

"Got hurt sparring today. Boxing is not play. Now and then, you'll get a harsh reminder. Wonder how long it'll take to recover so I can get back while we waiting for that clown to step up to the challenge. Loud mouf with no action. Phone full of memes, empty heart."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za