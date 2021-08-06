“Inspiration”: Mzansi Delighted for Woman Who Bagged Her Driver’s Licence on 4th Attempt
- South Africans are delighted for a young woman who showed resilience to finally bag her driver’s licence on the fourth attempt
- The story of Pweety Botha is documented on Facebook via the #ImStaying page and many people are celebrating with her
- Looking at the post, many in Mzansi believe the lady now has a licence to independence and some say they also failed their tests on many occasions
After failing her driver’s licence on three occasions, Pweety Botha finally landed her card. In a post on Facebook via the #ImStaying Page. The young and proud lady is almost into her first year in possession of a licence.
South Africans are praising the young woman and many say she is an inspiration because it’s always a challenge to get a card and her resilience will take her very far.
The post reads:
“Pweety N Botha failed her learners three times and passed on the 4th attempt. It’s almost a year now with her licence. She never gave up. Well done and congratulations on inspiring others to never give up.”
@Sarah Martin said:
“And clearly she did it the right way with no corruption. She will be a great driver because of that.”
@Natashni Padayachee said:
“The first step into independence is getting your driver's licence. Enjoy and be safe.”
@Beverley Robbs said:
“Congratulations! Well done!! So much better than those dishonourable people who buy their licences from despicable officials who are greedy for money…”
@Mbali Sithole said:
“I am "others"!!! I am super inspired.”
@Anna Brummer said:
“That's awesome! Congratulations!”
@Jabu Mkhatshwa said:
“Same here, failed 3 times. Never stop till you get what you want. That's the spirit girl. Well done.”
“Congrats sisi”: Woman aces her Code 10 driver’s licence test, Mzansi celebrates
In another story of inspiration, Briefly News reported that a local woman is celebrating one very big life achievement after just passing her driver's test. The new motorist worked a full-time job and still managed to achieve the awesome milestone.
Heading online, @TheRealMotase_ excitedly shared the good news. "Guys... I passed my driver's test," she captioned the post along with a few cute-faced emojis.
Her snaps in front of one very heavy-looking truck seem to indicate the young woman is officially a Code 10 truck driver ready to tackle the bustling South African roads.
