South Africans are delighted for a young woman who showed resilience to finally bag her driver’s licence on the fourth attempt

The story of Pweety Botha is documented on Facebook via the #ImStaying page and many people are celebrating with her

Looking at the post, many in Mzansi believe the lady now has a licence to independence and some say they also failed their tests on many occasions

After failing her driver’s licence on three occasions, Pweety Botha finally landed her card. In a post on Facebook via the #ImStaying Page. The young and proud lady is almost into her first year in possession of a licence.

South Africans are praising the young woman and many say she is an inspiration because it’s always a challenge to get a card and her resilience will take her very far.

Pweety Botha is celebrated for bagging her driver's licence. Image: @ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

“Pweety N Botha failed her learners three times and passed on the 4th attempt. It’s almost a year now with her licence. She never gave up. Well done and congratulations on inspiring others to never give up.”

@Sarah Martin said:

“And clearly she did it the right way with no corruption. She will be a great driver because of that.”

@Natashni Padayachee said:

“The first step into independence is getting your driver's licence. Enjoy and be safe.”

@Beverley Robbs said:

“Congratulations! Well done!! So much better than those dishonourable people who buy their licences from despicable officials who are greedy for money…”

@Mbali Sithole said:

“I am "others"!!! I am super inspired.”

@Anna Brummer said:

“That's awesome! Congratulations!”

@Jabu Mkhatshwa said:

“Same here, failed 3 times. Never stop till you get what you want. That's the spirit girl. Well done.”

