11 Cyclists involved in horrific accident with a car leaving 1 dead

A horrific accident has left at least one cyclist dead after a car ploughed into 11 bikers on Saturday morning

The car was allegedly trying to overtake a number of cars on a blind rise when it struck the cyclists

The accident took place on the R102 Frasers, near Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal

11 cyclists have been involved in a car accident on Saturday morning after a car allegedly attempted to overtake several cars on a blind rise.

The car ploughed into the cyclists and unfortunately left one dead and a number of others wounded.

11 were involved in a horrific accident leaving one dead. Photo credits: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

The deceased was a young man who had been trapped under the car and when rescuers arrived at the scene they were unable to save him according to The Witness.

The accident took place on the R102 Frasers, near Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly.co.za