Tragedy as Chelsea legend loses son in ghastly quad-bike accident

Micheal Ballack has lost his son Emilio to the cold hands of death after he was killed in a quad-bike crash

The teenager who currently resides in Portugal was crushed to death as firefighters tried saving his life

Ballack had a successful football career with the German national team, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Chelsea

Michael Ballack's son Emilion has been reportedly killed in a quad-bike crash in Portugal, Mirror, Daily Mail.

How it happened

Reports from Portugal claim the incident occurred during the early hours on Thursday, August 5, 2020, in Troia south of Lisbon close to one of Ballack's properties.

Micheal Ballack lost his precious 18-year-old son in a quad-bike crash. Photo by @emilioballack

The 18-year-old died after being crushed by a quad-bike as firefighters tried to rescue him near the Villas do Mar estate but to no avail.

The young lad recently posted pictures of his time at the beach with his family on his social media handle.

Ballack's career

After a career-fulfilling spell at Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, Ballack joined Chelsea in 2006 and spent four years at Stamford Bridge.

He won the Premier League in the 2009-10 season as well as three FA Cups, League Cup and Community Shield.

The German legend also featured in the 2007-08 Champions League final for the west London club but lost to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United on penalties.

Ballack returned to Germany to play for Leverkusen and retired after spending two seasons.

