Zimbabwe Tells Citizens to Avoid Crime or Risk Being Deported Back

The Zimbabwean government has told its citizens living in South Africa to avoid getting involved in crime or looting. It warned Zimbabweans that they could risk being chased away.

There are an estimated one million Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa who left their home country to pursue a better life.

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Ministry warned citizens to behave when the unrest and looting took place in July according to eNCA.

Financial hardships continue in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's central bank confirmed the addition of a new 50-dollar note, becoming the country's largest denomination while valued at roughly $0.60 in US currency.

The recent addition sits as the highest valued note among a series of notes released in a series introduced from February 2019 while Zimbabwe reverted back to operating under a local currency.

The introduction of the bill into circulation has reawakened fears of hyperinflation, such as what was seen over a decade ago.

