Does Alison Victoria have kids? Egg freezing, divorce, and new romance

Alison Victoria does not have biological kids yet, but she chose to freeze her eggs to have the option to start a family when she is ready. The star of Wind City Rehab on HGTV said in a season 3 episode:

I want to have my own children

Alison at the 6th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 15, 2024 (L) and the 11th Annual Reality TV Awards on Nov 18, 2024 (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta/Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Alison Victoria does not have children but wants to become a mother in future.

The celebrity interior designer has been open about her struggle with fertility and her IVF journey on her HGTV series Wind City Rehab and on social media.

and on social media. Alison Victoria was married to her ex-husband, Luke Harding, from 2013 until their separation in 2019 and launched her relationship with filmmaker Brandt Andersen in mid-2024.

Alison Victoria's profile summary

Full name Alison Victoria Gramenos Date of birth October 31, 1981 Age 43 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Ex-husband Luke Harding (2013-2022) Partner Brandt Andersen (2024 to date) Education University of Nevada, Las Vegas Profession Interior designer, reality TV star, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook

Alison Victoria is a doting aunt

The Windy City Rehab star often posts pictures and videos with a young girl on Instagram, leading to speculation that she may have a daughter. Alison, who has yet to welcome any kids, is close to her nieces and nephews.

Five facts about interior designer Alison Victoria. Photo: JB Lacroix on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why did Alison Victoria freeze her eggs?

Alison froze her eggs for family planning and to ensure she becomes a mom one day. In a May 2022 episode of Wind City Rehab season 3, she visited the Vios Fertility Clinic in Wicker Park, Chicago, to consult with reproductive endocrinologist Dr Roohi Jeelani. She shared that her first attempt at freezing her eggs was unsuccessful, adding:

I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I'm ready... I want to have my own children... I just want to set myself up and my partner up for success when it comes to family planning.

At the time, her doctor managed to retrieve three eggs, but only one was viable. She was advised that she needs to have 10 frozen eggs to have one viable embryo. A determined Victoria said she will ensure she gets the ten to avoid any regrets and hopes that it will be "something I'm so grateful that I did."

In a May 2022 Instagram post, the Chicago-born interior designer said she first met an IVF doctor when she was 28 years old, but stopped the process when she met someone and decided to have kids "the natural way." When her relationship failed, she went back but got the disappointing news that her follicle count was "super low" and almost gave up.

Alison Victoria (second left) with the staff of Vios Fertility Clinic in Chicago in 2022. Photo: @thealisonvictoria (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Alison Victoria married?

Victoria is not married as of October 2025, but she was the wife of Chicago insurance agency owner Luke Harding for about six years. They met on Match.com in 2011 and tied the knot in November 2013. They bought a house together in Chicago, according to HGTV Magazine.

Luke Harding and Alison Victoria had a quiet separation in 2019, the same year she premiered her show, Windy City Rehab, on HGTV. The interior designer moved on with Michael Marks, according to People, before her divorce was finalised in 2022. It is unclear if Luke Harding remarried after their divorce.

Alison Victoria attends HGTV's "Ugliest House in America" For Your Emmy Consideration Event on April 28, 2023 in North Hollywood. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alison Victoria is in a new relationship

Victoria is dating Brandt Andersen, a writer, producer, and director. The filmmaker's IMDB credits include Refugee, Everest, 2 Guns, Silence, American Made, and Lone Survivor.

They went public with their relationship in June 2024 with a date on the Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet. The HGTV star made their relationship Instagram official the same month, calling him "My" alongside Rumi's quote, "Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames."

Alison Victoria's boyfriend was also married before and has children whom she has already met. The HGTV star told Us Weekly in November 2024 that she is not looking forward to getting engaged or married again anytime soon.

I just love being with him. So every day [I'm] staying present, not thinking about the future, and just doing it right now.

Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen attend the "Beetlejuice" premiere during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival on September 07, 2024 in France. Photo: Francois G. Durand (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Alison Victoria's old partner, Donovan?

Alison from HGTV and her former business partner, lead contractor Donovan Eckhardt, had a major falling out regarding company finances that led to the dissolution of their business partnership. Their legal battle played out in season 2 of Wind City Rehab in 2020.

Victoria accused Donovan, whom she often called her work husband, of questionable payouts to his construction company. He also faced regulatory problems, including working without a permit and skipping final inspections, which led to the city of Chicago suspending his general contractor and developer licenses.

Several former clients sued Eckhardt and Victoria, alleging faulty work and fraud. A subcontractor also sued him for $100,000 he was reportedly owed. In 2021, Donovan filed a $2.2 million lawsuit claiming defamation and emotional distress against Discovery Inc. and the show's production company, Big Table Media.

He alleged that he was falsely portrayed as a fraudulent villain on the show, which he claimed damaged his mental and physical health. The lawsuit was later dismissed. Eckhardt is no longer involved in the show and has cut all contact with Victoria, but continues to work as a contractor, per his Instagram.

Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt attend Kohler Celebrates Design Trends with Alison Victoria on June 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alison Victoria made the permanent relocation to Las Vegas

Victoria is now based in Las Vegas after filming five seasons of HGTV's Wind City Rehab in her hometown of Chicago. Her spinoff show, Sin City Rehab, premiered on HGTV on September 17, 2025, and shows her restoring houses in the Nevada city.

Most of Alison Victoria's family is still based in Chi town. She told House Beautiful that she left the city she loved because she was not her "happiest self" and her "creativity was dying" after the legal drama that stretched from 2019 to 2021.

What is the net worth of Alison from HGTV?

Alison Victoria's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She makes money as an interior designer on her HGTV real estate shows. She established her production company, Briefly Gorgeous Productions, and owns the interior design company Alison Victoria Interiors.

Alison Victoria during the 5th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo: John Salangsang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Alison Victoria continues to pursue her dream of having kids, which has been a big challenge compared to house flipping. She keeps her followers updated on her IVF and egg freezing journey even as she settles into her new home in Las Vegas.

