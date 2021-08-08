AKA has come back with a vengeance, ready to rock ‘n roll, with his 1st gig already done and dusted

Having booked a performance in Nelspruit at a boujee club called The Prestige , AKA has let peeps know he means business

This is AKA’s 1st performance since he took time to deal with personal matters and pulled out of Huawei Joburg Day

AKA recently announced his return and he’s already booked his first gig. You have to come in hard, there’s just no other way Supa Mega knows how!

Taking to social media, AKA announced his return gig back, which took place yesterday, 8 August 2021. This is AKA’s first gig since he pulled out of Huawei Joburg Day.

The gig is just a small performance at an annual birthday bash held at a lit club in Nelspruit called The Prestige.

AKA posted to his Instagram Story:

AKA posted the poster of his first gig since returning from having taken time off. @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

By the looks of posts on social media, AKA returned with the heat and fans are hella happy to have him back.

Supa Mega, welcome back!

@SativianIndica thanked AKA

@Tankie_Pro was blown away:

@SativianIndica welcomed AKA back:

