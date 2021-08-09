Top 3 Proud Moments in the Tokyo Olympics for Team South Africa

The Tokyo Olympics were a bit of a bummer this time around with Team South Africa only collecting a few medals in the process. Even though some didn't win medals, the nation is proud of them. Briefly News takes a look at the top four highlights for South Africa in the Games.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. Tatjana Schoenmaker

The young swimmer made South Africa extremely proud with her skills in the pool. Schoenmaker was definitely a person to watch and she broke two Olympic records in the process. The beautiful lady went home with a silver medal and later a gold medal, which was definitely a highlight.

Briefly News takes a look at top performers for South Africa at the Olympics that took place recently. Image: Giorgio Scala/BSR Agency and Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

2. Bianca Buitendag

Buitendag was barely mentioned in pre-Games speculations as a possible medal contender. But, with surfing making its Olympic debut, she put on the show of her life, according to The Citizen.

In the third round, Buitendag defeated Australia's seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore and the 27-year-old South African went on to win a stunning silver medal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

3. Akani Simbine

Although Simbine didn't get a medal, his performance was not a disappointment at all as he finished just off the podium in the men's 100m final to claim fourth place. He took to social media to talk about how he felt and said he will do a better job next time.

Akani Simbine reacts to losing out on a medal

Briefly News previously reported that South African track and field athlete Akani Simbine made it to the men's 100m final in Tokyo but unfortunately finished fourth, making him lose out on a medal.

Simbine, who started in lane two, was 0.04 seconds short of the bronze medal in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Simbine, the top-ranked sprinter going into the final, said he had been beaten by the best man on the day. He tried his best to secure the gold medal but it just wasn't his day.

"It wasn't too crazy, it's a bit of the norm. Anything can happen in a final and the best man won," Simbine said, according to Sport24.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za