Matthew Rescendez, a cashier at a restaurant, used his own money to pay for the food of a homeless man

A customer who saw the generous act tipped him the sum of $100 and also let his employer know that he is a good worker

Matthew's mother was very proud of what her child did and went online to share his story with people

Matthew Rescendez was a cashier at Burger King when a homeless man walked in with 50 cents to buy food.

Seeing that he really needed help, the cashier gave him a large meal that was more than the money he had in his pocket, Understanding Compassion reports.

Matthew's mother was happy her son helped a man in need. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

The cashier used his own credit card to pay for the man’s food

While all this was going on, a woman was watching what Matthew was doing, Do You Remember gathered.

Deeply moved by what the young man did, when she was leaving the restaurant, she tipped the young man $100.

Narrating the cashier’s encounter, his mother, Michelle, said:

“Not only did she write the company to let them know about the caring employee they had working for them, she also rewarded my son with a very generous tip! So proud to be his mum and I can pat myself on the back knowing that I’ve played a part in raising this big hearted young man.”

Kind man opens restaurant for the homeless people

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a kind young man, Derrick Walton, who was at a point in his life homeless, extended a good hand towards people without shelters.

The man opened a restaurant that the homeless can go to every Monday and eat for free. He said those types of people in society always feel alone and unloved.

The man, however, stated that he made some poor decisions in the past as he immersed himself into a life of addiction.

